Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $90.29 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $90.29 million and $557,976.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $168.35 or 0.00293962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001778 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

