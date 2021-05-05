Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 7,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,662. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.