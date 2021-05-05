Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21 to $0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 1,104,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,662. Harsco has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

