Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21 to $0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.
Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 1,104,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,662. Harsco has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
