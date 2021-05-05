Harmony (ONE) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $112.26 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00085849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00077951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.39 or 0.00829826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.67 or 0.09391249 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

