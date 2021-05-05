Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $729.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.