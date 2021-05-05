Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $729.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
