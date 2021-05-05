Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $712.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in Harmonic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 88,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $9,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,313. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

