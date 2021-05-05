Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,145,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

