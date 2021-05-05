Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,666 shares of company stock worth $23,202,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $184.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

