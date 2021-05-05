Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $713,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $334.12 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

