Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $789,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

