Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

