Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.39

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.39 and last traded at C$35.98, with a volume of 7961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HDI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.07. The company has a market cap of C$767.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

