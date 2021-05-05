Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Sells 673 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,456,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.44. 81,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,983. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

