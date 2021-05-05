Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 33.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $70,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,054. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.