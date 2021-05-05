Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.980-1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HASI opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.56.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

