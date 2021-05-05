Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.49

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 42783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

