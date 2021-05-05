Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 52,754 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $93,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. 171,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

