Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $81,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NKE traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.48. 196,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

