Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.