Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 33,574 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $190,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVDA traded up $14.08 on Wednesday, hitting $588.13. The company had a trading volume of 159,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $291.29 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

