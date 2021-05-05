Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAE traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.92. 8,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,610. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

