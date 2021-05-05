GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,595 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after buying an additional 139,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,847,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.