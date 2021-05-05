GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBMJ. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBMJ opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

