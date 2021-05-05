GWM Advisors LLC Invests $471,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.