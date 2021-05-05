GWM Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $12,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

