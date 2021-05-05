GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,591 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86.

