GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 51.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Trane Technologies by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

NYSE:TT opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

