GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

