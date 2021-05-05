GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,493.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,464 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,883. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

