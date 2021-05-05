GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.