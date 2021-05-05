Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NYSE GBAB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. 41,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

