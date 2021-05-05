Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Margo Drucker Sells 1,975 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50.

GRUB stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. 1,605,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grubhub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

