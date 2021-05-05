Grin Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and $10.32 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,330.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.35 or 0.05784587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.62 or 0.02291305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00607858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.19 or 0.00136382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00698881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00705536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.06 or 0.00472801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,321,960 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.