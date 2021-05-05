GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million.
NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
