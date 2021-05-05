GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GSKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

