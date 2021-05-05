Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 44,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

GPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

