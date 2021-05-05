Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,572. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.