Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Up 0.9%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.52. 584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

