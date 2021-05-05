Great Ajax (AJX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

