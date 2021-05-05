Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 1,534,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,681. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

