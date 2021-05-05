Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Holdings Raised by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,975,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,185 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up about 14.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 0.20% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $203,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,472. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

