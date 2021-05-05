Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $721.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

