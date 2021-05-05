Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Sells £29,875 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88).

David Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of Grafton Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

On Thursday, March 11th, David Arnold purchased 100 shares of Grafton Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,032 ($1,348.31).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,187 ($15.51) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,067.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 929.22. Grafton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

