Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GROUF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

