Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 62,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,749. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

