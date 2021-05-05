GP Strategies (GPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. On average, analysts expect GP Strategies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPX stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $276.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

A number of analysts have commented on GPX shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

