Gossip Coin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $32,262.42 and $59.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

