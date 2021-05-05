Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

