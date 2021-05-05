Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $299,319.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00264692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.37 or 0.01146160 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.52 or 0.00741407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,425.07 or 0.99819671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.