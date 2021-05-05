Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 million, a PE ratio of -271.73 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 327,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 147,269 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 112,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.