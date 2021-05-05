Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

NYSE GMED traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $73.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

